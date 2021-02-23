Stefon Bristol, Spike Lee Reteam With Netflix For ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’ Feature

Stefon Bristol, who teamed with Netflix on his directorial debut feature, See You Yesterday, is returning to the streaming giant to direct Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu. Da 5 Bloods helmer Spike Lee, who produced Bristol’s first film, is attached to produce his latest project.

Bristol is directing from an original screenplay by Hank Woon with additional revisions by Woon as well as Fredrica Bailey, who also co-wrote See You Yesterday with Bristol. Lee is producing alongside Lloyd Levin (Da 5 Bloods, Watchmen) and Beatriz Levin (Da 5 Bloods, The Mauritanian), both of whom initially optioned the spec screenplay from Woon and presented the film to Bristol and Lee.

Set in 192 East Africa, the pic centers on roguish Black American gunslinger, Gordon Hemingway, who teams up with the elite warrior, Princess Zenebé of Ethiopia, to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment will serve as co-producers.

See You Yesterday premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was released on Netflix in 2019 with 18 million households tuning into the socially-conscious, time-travel adventure movie in its first four weeks. The film earned Bristol an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay. Bristol also attached to direct Breathe, a sci-fi thriller set up at Thunder Road Film.

He is repped by UTA and Ellipsis Entertainment Group.