Stefan Cush Dies: Vocalist For The Men They Couldn’t Hang Was 60

Stefan Cush, who was one of the lead vocalists for the folk-punk group The Men They Couldn’t Hang, died Thursday at 60 following a heart attack.

A statement on the band’s Facebook page said: “With unbearable sadness we have to let you all know that our brother, friend, inspiration, life of the party and soul of the band Stefan Cush died of a sudden heart attack on Thursday. We are beyond devastated. Our love goes out to his family … We loved him.”

Billy Bragg was among those remembering Cush’s contributinos. “He played a big part in their raucous show and always had a smile for everyone. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Cush formed the group in 1984 while serving as a roadie for the Pogues. He joined songwriter Paul Simmonds, Cush’s fellow vocalist Philip “Swill” Odgers, Odgers’ brother Jon, and Shanne Bradley (who was later replaced on bass by UK Subs’ Ricky McGuire).

Their biggest chart success came with the 1989 album Silver Town, which reached No 39 on the UK charts. The group also supported David Bowie in 1990 at his outdoor Milton Keynes Bowl concerts.