Cicely Tyson Tribute To Kick Off Black Theatre United February Takeover Of ‘Stars In The House’

Stars in the House, the popular YouTube series known for reuniting classic TV and Broadway casts, will be hosted every Tuesday in February by prominent members of the Black theatre community, kicking off tonight with a tribute to the late Cicely Tyson.

The monthlong weekly takeover by the group Black Theatre United was announced today by Stars in the House creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Proceeds from the special Black History Month episodes will benefit BTU.

Among the February hosts are Lillias White (The Life, Fela!), Chicago‘s NaTasha Yvette Williams, sound designer Carin Ford and stage manager Lisa Dawn, and Shuffle Along‘s Darius de Haas. Viewers of the livestream will be able to ask questions live.

The February Tuesday series begins tonight with Williams hosting “Just As We Are: Powerful Women Honoring Cicely Tyson’s Legacy,” with guests Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Angela Robinson, Rhoda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Olivia Grace Manning and Diamond White.

“BTU is thrilled to do a takeover of Stars in The House for Black History Month,” said Black Theatre United’s Capathia Jenkins. “James and Seth have been generous allies since our inception six months ago and we look forward to continuing the relationship.”

See the complete BTU episode line-up below.

Stars In The House, created last March to raise money for people in need during the Covid pandemic, airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8pm ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Tuesday, February 2

“Just As We Are: Powerful Women Honoring Cicely Tyson’s Legacy”

Host: NaTasha Yvette Williams

Guests: Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Angela Robinson, Rhoda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Olivia Grace Manning, Diamond White

Tuesday, February 9

Host: Lillias White

Guests: TBA

Tuesday, February 16

“Behind the Scenes: Up Front”

Hosts: Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn

Guests: Theron Alexander (Stage Manager, US Frozen Tour), Anthony Jones (Head Sound Engineer, national Wicked tour), Mia Neal (Hair Designer, Shuffle Along), Kendra Moore (Company Manager, The Lion King)

Tuesday, February 23

Host: Darius de Haas

Guests: TBA