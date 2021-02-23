Judy Greer Boards Disney’s ‘Stargirl’ Sequel In Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer will star in Disney’s sequel to Stargirl.

The movie, which is in development from the Disney live action division, will stream on Disney+.

Greer will play the role of Ana opposite returning star Grace VanderWaal who plays Stargirl. VanderWaal will write and perform original music as well.

Julia Hart is coming back to direct, and she’ll be writing the sequel’s screenplay again with husband Jordan Horowitz. The duo adapted the original screenplay on the first movie with Kristin Hahn off Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book of the same name.

The sequel will follow Stargirl’s journey out of Mica and into a bigger world of music. I understand that Ana is Stargirl’s mother and the duo will be moving to Los Angeles, where the latter is working on a film. Elijah Richardson will play the romantic lead Evan who is Stargirl’s new neighbor and an aspiring writer.

Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein are producing alongside The Gotham Group for Disney+. Horowitz is producing for Hart and Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are EPs. Michael Penn will be the Executive Music Producer and will write original music for the sequel.

Greer counts over 100 roles in both her film and TV acting career. On the feature side, she’s starred in Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, 20th Century Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes, Wilson, The Descendants, Jurassic World; Men, Women & Children;, and Janicza Bravo’s Sundance premiere Lemon alongside Brett Gelman and Michael Cera. Greer also stars in the Blumhouse revival of Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

On the TV side, Greer most recently starred opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener on the Showtime series Kidding. For the past ten years, Judy has voiced the role of Cheryl on the FXX Emmy-winning animated comedy Archer and now also voices the lead role of Luna on the PBS kids show Let’s Go Luna. Previously, Greer starred in the FX comedy series Married opposite Nat Faxon and has recurred on Netflix’s Arrested Development, Hulu’s Casual, CBS’ Two and a Half Men and Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

In 2018, Judy made her feature film directorial debut with A Happening Of Monumental Proportions. Produced by Artists First and Depth of Field, AHOMP stars Common, Bradley Whiteford, Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Anders Holm, Katie Holmes, Rob Riggle and Storm Reid. The film premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017 where it won the Audience Spotlight award. Previously, Greer directed an AOL original short that documents the practice of Transcendental Meditation and how it has changed the lives of teachers and students who learned the practice from the David Lynch Foundation.