CNN Picks Up ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ For Second Season

CNN said that they have picked up a second season of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, in which the actor explores the culinary scene and regions throughout the country.

The show, which runs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, beat out other cable news networks in its debut on Feb. 14, with 1.52 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals. Last Sunday, its episode drew 1.64 million, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data. The show also topped in the key demo of adults 25-54.

The next season of the show will air in 2022. The first episodes featured Naples and the Amalfi Coast and Rome. Next week’s episode will be “Bologna.”

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for production company Raw, and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.