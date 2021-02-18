Sony’s Stage 6 Films Lands ‘Long Weekend’ Rom-Com Starring Finn Wittrock, Zoë Chao & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Stage 6 Films, a production arm of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, has picked up worldwide distribution rights Long Weekend, a romantic comedy-drama starring Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Zoë Chao (Love Life). The film also stars Happy Endings alums Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson as well as Community actor Jim Rash.

Steve Basilone, who has written for shows like Happy Endings, The Goldbergs, and Community, penned the screenplay and is making his film directorial debut. The pic follows Bart, whose chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

Producers are Deanna Barillari, Laura Lewis, Theodora Dunlap, Sam Bisbee, Audrey Rosenberg, and Jess Jacobs. Franklin Carson, Lance Acord, and Jackie Kelman Bisbee served as executive producers.