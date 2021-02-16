Stacey Abrams, Ziwe Fumudoh & Nicole Byer To Join YouTube Originals Black History Celebration ‘Black Renaissance’

Stacey Abrams, Ziwe Fumudoh and Nicole Byer are among the cultural figures and notable creators set to appear in YouTube Originals’ Black History Month Celebration, Black Renaissance. Also joining the YouTube special are H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Kelly Rowland, Bob the Drag Queen, Maurice Harris, Yung BBQ, TwinsthenewTrend, Sherrie Silver, Oumi Janta, Donté Colley and Hollywood Movement.

Black Renaissance, which was created in partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Howard University Graduate Film Program, and NAL Media, seeks to celebrate the contributions of Black History makers and artists who left their mark on the world and honor the creators who are reimagining the future. The special will feature powerful performances, history breaks and inspirational calls-to-action from living legends about the Black creatives and artists who have fueled change. Set to premiere on Friday Feb. 26 on the YouTube Originals Channel, Black Renaissance will also feature appearances and performances from President Obama, Michelle Obama, Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Jemele Hill, artist Shantell Martin, and Tobe Nwigwe, who were all previously announced.

The show is executive produced by Jason Reynolds, Leah Harper Lane, and Guy Carrington; Co-Executive Producers are Kristen Wong, Dave Schilling, and Clover Hope; music director is Pauli Lovejoy.

See the Black Renaissance trailer above.