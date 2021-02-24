‘Spider-Man’ Stars Tease First Look Images Of Upcoming Film, Troll Fans With Multiple Title Cards

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon served up some first look images at the upcoming film, with a side of fan trolling.

On Tuesday the Spider-Man trio each shared different glimpses at the Spider-Man: Homecoming threequel. In the stills Holland shared, Peter Parker, M.J. and Ned gather in what seems to an abandoned establishment of some sorts. While Holland’s teaser shows the three characters staring at something off-screen, Batalon’s sees the trio of friends at the base of an eerie stairwell. Zendaya’s Spider-Man still shows Peter and M.J. huddled over Ned and his laptop.

In addition to sharing their own stills, each of the cast-members also teased different title cards, all playing on the previous film titles’ use of “home.” Holland shared one that read “Spider-Man: Phone Home,” Batalon’s title card said “Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker” and Zendaya’s was “Spider-Man: Home Slice.”

The varying title cards confused some fans on social media, who then figured the stars were messing with them. While the next Spider-Man remains title-less, for now, the follow up movie will see a familiar face as Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear as Doctor Strange. The third Spider-Man film is currently set for a Nov. 5, 2021 release.

See the star’s title cards and first look images below.