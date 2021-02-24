‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Finally Revealed By Tom Holland

The third new Spider-Man movie between Sony and Disney’s Marvel starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home as revealed today on Tom Holland’s Instagram. See below.

Pic’s anticipated release is Dec. 17.

In recent days Holland has teased the title for fans, and dropped a first look image from the production with him, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

If you remember, there was a huge public spat back in 2019 between Disney and Sony over doing a third film. Sony ultimately agreed to the terms that Disney proposed for its participation in a third Spider-Man movie, whereby Disney/Marvel would co-finance 25% of a third Homecoming movie for a 25% equity stake. The deal also calls for Spider-Man appearing in one more Disney/Marvel movie.

There’s been a number of rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, that much like DC’s The Flash, which will mix old and new Batmans Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton from previous films, that we’re apt to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making cameos. Again, that’s been a heavy fanboy rumor out there.