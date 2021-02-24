You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Finally Revealed By Tom Holland

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ryan Gosling To Star In ‘The Actor’ With Duke Johnson To Direct Adaptation Of Donald E. Westlake Novel ‘Memory'
Read the full story

‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Finally Revealed By Tom Holland

Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

The third new Spider-Man movie between Sony and Disney’s Marvel starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home as revealed today on Tom Holland’s Instagram. See below.

Pic’s anticipated release is Dec. 17.

In recent days Holland has teased the title for fans, and dropped a first look image from the production with him, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

If you remember, there was a huge public spat back in 2019 between Disney and Sony over doing a third film.  Sony ultimately agreed to the terms that Disney proposed for its participation in a third Spider-Man movie, whereby Disney/Marvel would co-finance 25% of a third Homecoming movie for a 25% equity stake. The deal also calls for Spider-Man appearing in one more Disney/Marvel movie.

There’s been a number of rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, that much like DC’s The Flash, which will mix old and new Batmans Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton from previous films, that we’re apt to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making cameos. Again, that’s been a heavy fanboy rumor out there.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad