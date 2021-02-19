‘South Park’ Sets Second Pandemic Special; Hourlong Episode To Simulcast On MTV2

South Park fans will get a second round of coronavirus-inspired comedy as the Comedy Central title sets another hour-long pandemic special.

The long-running animated series’ sophomore special, South ParQ The Vaccination Special, will air on MTV2 on Wednesday Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long episode is a follow up to last year’s South ParQ The Pandemic Special, which scored the series’ best ratings in seven years.

In South ParQ The Vaccination Special, the residents of South Park are clamoring for the Covid-19 vaccine. A new militant group attempts to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated. The previous special saw Randy seizing on a growing pot market as he comes to terms with his role in the Covid outbreak. Cartman, still in pajamas from remote learning, is none too thrilled about returning to the “slavery” of the school classroom where teachers seem to have been replaced by cops.

All-new episodes will be available to stream South ParQ Studios, CC.com and the Comedy Central App following the West Coast airing.

South Park launched on August 13, 1997. The Comedy Central is exec produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Watch the teaser for the South Park special above.