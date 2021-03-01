‘Soul’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Original Score: Trent Reznor Happy For First Kid-Friendly Project

UPDATE, with video Disney Pixar’s animated Soul took the Golden Globe Award for best original score tonight, with co-composer Jon Batiste telling viewers we “only have one life to live and one soul, and this soul is happy today.”

Despite presenter Tracy Morgan’s odd misreading of the title – it came out sounding something like “Sowl” – Batiste’s apparently pre-taped acceptance speech hit the screen immediately. His thank-yous were then followed by co-composer Trent Reznor, the Nine Inch Nails frontman turned movie music writer, who thanked Disney Pixar for providing him with “the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can show to my kids.”

Soul‘s third composer, Atticus Ross, thanked his wife Claudia and their children. Both Ross and Reznor also were nominated for their score for Mank.

The Soul score beat out other nominees The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat), Tenet (Ludwig Göransson), News of the World (James Newton Howard) and Mank (Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor).

Earlier in the show, Soul won the Globe for best animated feature.