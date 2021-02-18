Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare & Parker Sawyers Join Naomi Watts In Survival Thriller ‘Infinite Storm’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominee Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), rising actor Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Tony-winner Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) and Southside With You breakout Parker Sawyers have joined Naomi Watts in survival thriller Infinite Storm.

Malgorzata Szumowska’s (Never Gonna Snow Again) feature is based on the true story of Pam Bales (Watts), a mother, nurse and mountain guide, who was on a solitary trek up Mount Washington when she got caught in a blizzard, leading to a daring rescue of a stranger (Howle) as both nightfall and the storm bear down on them.

Principal photography starts early next week in Europe. Bleecker Street recently pre-bought U.S. rights while Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is handling international on the film.

Written by Josh Rollins and based on Ty Gagne’s article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue, the film is being produced by Maven Screen Media’s Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper with Naomi Watts for JamTart Productions, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff.

Executive producers are Nic Marshall, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson. The project was brought into Maven by Jenny Halper.

Szumowska’s Never Gonna Snow Again was recently selected as Poland’s 2021 International Oscar entrant.

Okonedo recently starred in Netflix’s Ratched and will soon appear in the upcoming Amazon TV show The Wheel of Time and feature Death On The Nile. Howle recently starred in the BBC and Netflix series The Serpent and the BBC’s MotherFatherSon opposite Richard Gere. During the pandemic he also started and wrapped on The Beast Must Die opposite Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo.

Sawyers is currently wrapping Guy Ritchie thriller Five Eyes. O’Hare recently starred in Joss Whedon’s anticipated HBO series The Nevers.

Producers Maven have been pro-active in foregrounding female roles and creatives in their movies, something borne out in their upcoming projects as well as in Infinite Storm. Currently in post-production are Amy Koppelman-directed A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried and Paul Giamatti, and Camille Griffin-directed Silent Night starring Keira Knightley, Lucy Punch, Lily Rose Depp and Matthew Goode.