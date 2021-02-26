Writer-Producer Soo Hugh Inks Overall Deal With UCP; Launches Asian Incubator Program

Writer-producer Soo Hugh is getting into business with UCP. Hugh has signed a multi-year overall deal to develop, write and produce projects for the studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. As part of the deal, Hugh will launch an incubator program with the mandate of helping new Asian voices create shows and establish careers in the industry.

Hugh is currently adapting Min Jin Lee’s international bestseller Pachinko as a drama series for Apple+. She also serves as showrunner and created the vision for the series, which chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Previously, Hugh was the co-showrunner for the first season of AMC’s The Terror, the critically-acclaimed drama produced by Ridley Scott and starring Jared Harris, Ciaran Hinds and Tobias Menzies.

“From The Terror to Pachinko, Soo has captured epic stories with intimate, complex characters, said UCP President Beatrice Springborn. “She’s the rare talent who has the ability to write across time and place, while always making a show feel modern and unexpected. We are thrilled to partner with her to bring that vision and versatility to UCP.”

Hugh also created The Whispers for ABC, based on a Ray Bradbury short story and produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Mark Romanek. Other television credits include The Killing (AMC) and Under the Dome (CBS).

Additionally, Hugh is producing a film for Amazon to be written by documentary filmmaker Tony Gerber and Lynn Nottage, two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright. She is also writing the relaunch of Flight of the Navigators for Disney.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Beatrice and the UCP family. They are that rare breed of excellence and class, and their track record in creating bold, quality programming in recent years is unparalleled. I’m also thrilled to be piloting the incubator program with them. We have enormous ambitions for this and I hope to offer deserving voices the same opportunities I have been given over the years. It is a privilege.”

UCP recently announced a similar type of incubator program for diverse voices under a production deal the studio signed with Vida creator Tanya Saracho.

Hugh earned her BA from Yale University and her MFA from University of Southern California’s film school. She currently lives in New York City. Hugh is repped by WME, Management 360 and Jeffrey Frankel at McKuin Frankel.