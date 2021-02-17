Sony Pictures Lands Reunion Comedy ‘Homecoming’; Tracy Oliver, Kevin A. Garnett, Dewayne Perkins Scripting

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has closed a deal to acquire rights to Tracy Yvonne Productions’ reunion comedy Homecoming. Pic will be written by Tracy Oliver, Kevin A. Garnett & Dewayne Perkins. Oliver and Joy Ganes are producing.

Homecoming is based on an original pitch, the project born out of a virtual roundtable at Sony Pictures that Oliver led, which included a group of comedy writers. The film re-teams Oliver with both Garnett and 3Peat comedy troupe member Dewayne Perkins. Garnett, currently a supervising producer for the CW series Republic of Sarah, wrote Made In America with Oliver at Paramount. With Perkins, Oliver is currently developing The Blackening, a feature for MRC based on a Comedy Central short that originated from a variety show sketch Perkins wrote at Second City Chicago.

Perkins is a WGA-nominated writer whose writing credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Amber Ruffin Show and Saved by the Bell.

Garnett is represented by Artists First, John Meigs and Mahdi Salehi. Perkins is with Artists First, APA, and Schreck Rose; Oliver is with Artists First, ICM Partners and Myman Greenspan.

