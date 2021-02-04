Sony Pictures Television Signs First-Look Deal With Nigeria’s EbonyLife

Sony Pictures Television has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Nigerian media company EbonyLife Media to develop scripted TV series.

The two-year agreement is aimed at identifying projects for a global audience that are rooted in EbonyLife’s mission to showcase a pioneering and progressive Africa.

Sony and EbonyLife have collaborated for the past three years on a co-development/production deal, which resulted in the creation of an action drama inspired by the female Dahomey Warriors.

EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu said: “Taking African storytelling to global audiences is something we are very passionate about, and this new opportunity with Sony gives us a chance to reach massive audiences worldwide with our scripted TV series. So get ready – we are coming to entertain and thrill you!”

Abudu has been described by Forbes as one of Africa’s most successful women, juggling an on-screen career as a talk show host alongside her duties running EbonyLife.

EbonyLife signed a deal with Netflix last year to create two original series, while a number of its films and series were licensed by the streamer.