‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Animated Series Ordered By Netflix

Sonic the Hedgehog is heading to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered Sonic Prime, a new animated series based on the beloved video game which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The series, from Sega of America and WildBrain, is slated to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2022.

According to Netflix, the 24-episode animated adventure aimed at kids 6-11 will feature the 30-year-old “blue blur” character in “a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.” But it’s “more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.”

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” said Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation, Netflix. “I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy.”

Related Story 'The Chair': Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban & David Morse Among 10 Cast In Netflix Dramedy Series From Amanda Peet & 'Game Of Thrones' Creators

The series will be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and SEGA and WildBrain will jointly participate across production, distribution and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10 and the characters and team in the Academy Award-winning feature Big Hero 6, will serve as showrunners and Executive Producers for the series.

“Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991,” said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer at SEGA. “With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, SEGA’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise.”

“With generations of devoted fans around the world, Sonic the Hedgehog is more popular today than ever before, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, SEGA and Man of Action to deliver all new Sonic adventures for audiences worldwide,” added Josh Scherba, President, WildBrain. “This premium franchise is ideally suited to WildBrain’s capabilities and it’s already inspiring great things from our talented creative teams. We’ve witnessed first-hand the enduring popularity of this brand from the strong and steady global demand for our library of legacy Sonic series. We look forward now to bringing fresh and exciting Sonic content to fans both new and old.”

“Man of Action Entertainment are incredibly excited to help introduce the iconic Sonic to a whole new generation of fans via this epic, world-bending, high-adrenaline adventure that honors his legacy.”

The Netflix series follows the 2020 theatrical feature Sonic the Hedgehog which brought in $320 million worldwide. Producers SEGA Sammy and Paramount Pictures have announced a sequel to the feature is in development.