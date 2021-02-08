Shoring Up Studio Ties, Software And Services Firm Vubiquity Makes Key Sales Exec Appoinments

Vubiquity, which was acquired in 2018 by media and communications tech vendor Amdocs, has made two senior executive appointments as it shores up its dealings with North American studio clients.

The company, which is led by former Warner Brothers technology chief Darcy Antonellis, said John Smith has been promoted to SVP of studio sales in North America. Cheryl Frohlich has joined the company as VP of studio sales. Frohlich will report to Smith, and Smith will report to Raman Abrol, GM & Chief Commercial Officer of Vubiquity and Amdocs Media.

“With over 20 years of industry experience, John is a well-respected leader whose deep knowledge of our business makes him ideal to guide our North American sales operations. This promotion is recognition of his many innovative contributions to our company,” Abrol said. He added that Frohlich brings “impressive expertise in media, entertainment and sales to the team.”

Frohlich joins Vubiquity from Deluxe Entertainment Service Group, where she was VP of global client strategy. At Deluxe and at a previous exec post at Whip Media, she served clients in the OTT streaming space, including YouTube, Google, Facebook and Amazon, focusing on post-production and localization.

Amdocs last week reported quarterly revenue of almost $1.1 billion, edging Wall Street estimates and the company’s own projections. About 65% of the company’s revenue comes from North America, though the company is active in several other territories.

In addition to the financial results, Amdocs announced a partnership with T-Mobile USA in which it will provide hybrid cloud services. It also set a managed services agreement with Charter Communications, longtime broadband and pay-TV provider that is branching into mobile telecom.