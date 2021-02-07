‘SNL’: Weekend Update Fires Shots At Marjorie Taylor Greene, “Former Social Media Influencer” Donald Trump

SNL‘s “ ” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost added to the layers of criticism against Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has publicly supported QAnon and shared conspiracy theories.

“Anybody believing those crazy conspiracies has to be as blind as Stevie Wonder pretends to be,” Che said about Greene’s beliefs in QAnon’s anti-Democrat conspiracy theory.

Jost also roasted Greene’s apology for sharing conspiracy theories. Upon catching heat for sharing theories about wildfire-starting “Jewish space lasers,” among others, Greene said “nobody’s perfect.” Jost was quick to poke holes her statement.

“‘Nobody’s perfect’ is a cutesy, little phrase you say when you mess up a lunch order not when you accuse kids of faking a mass shooting,” he said. “It’s the same reason ‘Did I do that?’ was (Steve) Urkel’s thing and not O.J.’s.”

The duo turned their attention to “former social media influencer” Donald Trump. Nearly a week after nearly omitting any mention of the former president in their segment, the anchors touched on Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Following reports that Trump would not testify in front of Congress on charges of inciting the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Jost had some advice for the former The Celebrity Apprentice host.

“Stop feeling sorry for yourself, put on your extension and pretend that it’s Maury Povich and that you’re not the father,” Jost said, noting that the impeachment trial would be entertaining to watch. Jost added that Trump could event read the tweets he hasn’t been able to publish since his social media ban at the upcoming trial.

Fellow SNL cast members Heidi Garnder and Mikey Day also joined the “Weekend Update” segment, posing as leaders of an organization that seeks to “cancel” kids for the slightest controversy.

“Weekend Update” also took on the Morgan Wallen racial slur controversy, Joe Biden’s stimulus check proposals and more.

See some of the segment below.