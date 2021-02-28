‘SNL’ To Return From Hiatus Next Month With Maya Rudolph As Host

Saturday Night Live will return to live shows on March 27 with Maya Rudolph as host and rapper Jack Harlow as musical guest, the NBC late-night show revealed tonight.

Rudolph was a castmember on the show from 2000-2007, but has made plenty of return trips since – including this past election season when she played now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

SNL returned from is winter hiatus January 30 with five consecutive episodes, a string that wrapped tonight with Nick Jonas as host and musical guest.

The current season has seen Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page as hosts.

Harlow had a hit single last year with “Whats Poppin,” and his debut album, Thats What They All Say, was released in December.