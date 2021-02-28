‘SNL’: Nick Jonas Revisits ‘Les Miserables’ Role, Kevin Jonas Crashes Opening Monologue

Nick Jonas kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a musical number and a special guest. The “Spaceman” and “Jealous” singer returned to the Studio 8H stage nearly two years since his last SNL gig as both host and musical guest.

While this Jonas Brother may be commanding the latest SNL episode, older brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas crashed the younger Jonas’ monologue. After Nick spoke about his childhood in New Jersey, Kevin posed questions about their collaborations.

“Are we good? Because I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff,” Kevin asks Nick.

After hearing his brother’s financial concerns, Nick reassures his brother that the band is still together.

In addition to the surprise guest spot, Jonas also brought his music chops to his first ever SNL opening monologue. Hoping for life before coronavirus, Jonas remixed Les Miserable‘s “Drink with Me,” a showtune he sang as Marius in the Broadway musical’s 25th anniversary production in 2010.

Joining him for the number were cast members including Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett. They sang about the various reasons to drink during the pandemic, from boredom to “one day deleting Zoom.”