‘SNL’: Nick Jonas, Kate McKinnon Sing Of Binge-Worthy Cult, Murder Docuseries

UPDATED with video: Nick Jonas, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim and other SNL castmembers prove that morbid murder shows and docuseries are good enough to inspire a pop song.

“Murder show, murder show/ I’m gonna watch a murder show/ Netflix, Showtime, HBO and Dateline/I’m gonna watch a murder show,” the ladies sang on Saturday night.

The cast members paid tribute to a number of titles featured on streaming and premium platforms including Mommy Dead and Dearest and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Chloe Fineman, Melissa Villasenor and their fellow stars say they can easily watch the dark shows for self-care while doing chores. She sings about watching a series about “murders in the Bahamans while folding pajamas” while McKinnon muses about watching a crime series while FaceTiming her mom.

From loungewear in their living rooms to red latex outfits in a red stage, the cast members make the disturbing killings sound pleasant and fun.

But as the ladies revel in their murder “me time,” Jonas enters the scene to remind them that there’s more to murder mysteries.

“Have you heard of cult shows, cult shows,” he sings. “Sex cults, death cults.”

Watch the segment above.