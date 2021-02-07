‘SNL’: Dan Levy Derails Universal Studios Backlot Tour With Inappropriate Thoughts

Universal Studios’ tram tour took a sour turn when Dan Levy’s presenter-in-training, Phoby, shared his thoughts during a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Set at the Southern California theme park, the SNL skit centered the backlot tour that reopens after an extended closure. However the tram ride is far from smooth as Phoby (Levy) puts his own spin on the traditional tour sites.

“The fan theory is that Doc groomed Marty to molest him,” Levy says as the tram passes the Back to the Future facade. “So that’s why he goes back to the future, to stop him from molesting Marty.”

Upon his first comments, Phoby’s supervisor (Mikey Day) tells him to tone it down. Phoby keeps his silence, that is until the tram passes by the other attractions, including the bikes used in E.T.

“E.T. looks like a ballsack came to life,” Phoby says.

Levy’s character continue to talk about what turns him off, other conspiracy theories and inappropriate tour subjects throughout the ride. However, his attention’s diverted when an old friend appears.

Bowen Yang, dressed as Despicable Me‘s Gru, comes on the tram for a guest appearance. Once again, all seems to be going swimmingly until Phoby recognizes his old friend.

“You want to talk about despicable he got into coke and ditched me for all his coke-head friends,” Levy’s character says, bringing the tour to an end.

