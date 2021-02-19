You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SNL Asks The Question: “Is Anyone Watching ‘Bridgerton?’ Why Yes, They Are

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Sensation & What China's Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Biz
Read the full story

SNL Asks The Question: “Is Anyone Watching ‘Bridgerton?’ Why Yes, They Are

He’s daring, he’s dashing, he’s straight out of a bodice ripper par excellence. And now, he’s coming to Saturday Night Live this week.

We’re talking, of course, about Rege’-Jean Page, who has stolen the nation’s hearts with his portrayal of the rugged Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. Now, the man who wooed and won Phoebe Bridgerton will be trying his comedy chops on this week’s SNL, taking sketch comedy’s ultimate challenge.

Page is best known as a dramatic actor, known for playing Chicken George in the 2016 miniseries Roots and as a regular cast member for a year on the ABC legal drama For the People.
Joining him this week is musical guest Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter. Watch them test each other in the name game above. 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad