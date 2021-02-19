SNL Asks The Question: “Is Anyone Watching ‘Bridgerton?’ Why Yes, They Are

He’s daring, he’s dashing, he’s straight out of a bodice ripper par excellence. And now, he’s coming to Saturday Night Live this week.

We’re talking, of course, about Rege’-Jean Page, who has stolen the nation’s hearts with his portrayal of the rugged Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. Now, the man who wooed and won Phoebe Bridgerton will be trying his comedy chops on this week’s SNL, taking sketch comedy’s ultimate challenge.

Page is best known as a dramatic actor, known for playing Chicken George in the 2016 miniseries Roots and as a regular cast member for a year on the ABC legal drama For the People.