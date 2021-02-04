Smartmatic Files $2.7 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox Corp.; Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo Also Named

Smartmatic, the election systems company, filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox Corp. on Thursday, claiming that Fox News “irreparably harmed” its reputation when some of their news personalities and guests targeted the company as responsible for rigging election results.

Also named in the 285-page lawsuit (read it here) were Fox News and three Fox News personalities, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who represented the Trump campaign in its post-election challenges and have been guests on the network, also were named in the lawsuit.

“One of the biggest challenges in the Information Age is disinformation,” Antonio Mugica, CEO of Smartmatic, said in a statement. “Fox is responsible for this disinformation campaign, which has damaged democracy worldwide and irreparably harmed Smartmatic and other stakeholders who contribute to modern elections.”

Related Story Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani For More Than $1.3 Billion

In the lawsuit, Smartmatic accuses the defendants, disappointed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, of inventing the story of the company’s involvement in election fraud.

“In their story, Smartmatic was a Venezuelan company under the control of corrupt dictators from socialist countries,” the lawsuit stated. “In their story, Smartmatic’s election technology and software were used in many of the states with close outcomes. And, in their story, Smartmatic was responsible for stealing the 2020 election by switching and altering votes to rig the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

In fact, Smartmatic, based in Florida, provided election technology software in Los Angeles County for the November election and “nowhere else.”

In a statement, Fox News Media said, “Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

After Smartmatic’s lawyers fired off a legal threat in December to Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network, Fox News ran a fact-checking segment on the shows hosted by Dobbs, Bartiromo and Pirro that featured Eddie Perez, a voting technology expert, who debunked many of the claims. Newsmax also ran a fact-checking segment.

The fact-checking segment, however, was not enough to prevent a lawsuit.

In their complaint, Smartmatic identified 13 Fox News segments from November and December, in which on-air personalities and guests implied or stated the company “had stolen the 2020 U.S. election.” The claims also were made in articles and social media postings. In all, the company said that it identified “over 100 false statements and implications about Smartmatic.”

“Defendants’ story was a lie. All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold,” the lawsuit stated.

Smartmatic accused Fox News, facing post-election competition from Newsmax and One America, of using the story “to preserve its grip on viewers and readers and curry favors with the outgoing administration –– one of their anchors was even able to get a pardon for her ex-husband.” That was a reference to reports that Pirro lobbied Trump in the last hours of his presidency to issue a pardon for her ex-husband.

“Ms. Powell used the story to raise money and enrich herself. Mr. Giuliani used the story to guarantee himself a flow of funds from the sitting President and to sell products. Defendants knew the story could not change the outcome of the election. It could, and did, make them money,” Smartmatic stated in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state court, and Smartmatic is represented by lead attorney J. Erik Connolly at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff.

Another election systems company, Dominion Voting Systems, has filed lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani, and they have said that they are taking “a close look” at filing claims against “those who have recklessly provided a platform for these discredited allegations.”

Smartmatic’s lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages, as well “a declaration requiring Defendants to fully and completely retract their false statements and implications.” It also outlines projections of lost profits due to the damage to their reputation, as well as threats made against company employees.

The lawsuit claims that the “disinformation campaign” started on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show on Nov. 12, when he and guest