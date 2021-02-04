Skydance Television Strikes First-Look Deal With Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Impact To Find Emerging Voices

Skydance Television, the company behind Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, is searching for emerging writers after striking a first-look deal with Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Impact.

It is similar to a film deal that Impact signed with Netflix last year.

The two companies are now searching for global writers to pen premium dramas and elevated grounded sci-fi series via Impact’s open submission process. The scheme opens on February 11 and is being overseen by Skydance’s President and COO, Jesse Sisgold, and Impact CEO, Tyler Mitchell.

The deal builds on Skydance’s recently first-look deal with Exile Content Studio to develop and produce scripted Latinx-based series for a global audience and a deal with Parasite studio CJ ENM.

“We are thrilled to partner with Impact in discovering the next great storytellers to further enhance and diversify our television slate,” said Sisgold. “This innovative approach to utilize the benefits of both technology and taste-making in order to amplify the voices of creators – whatever their geography, background, or connectivity to the traditional studio system – builds on Skydance’s goal of discovering emerging talent from all over the world and bringing their stories to global audiences.”

“Skydance is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry, who continually challenge the status quo by exploring new business models and paths to create premium content across genres and mediums,” added Mitchell. “We’re excited to partner with the entire Skydance TV team and open this opportunity to new creatives, as well as our existing community of writers from around the world to discover more incredible voices and stories that deserve to be told.”