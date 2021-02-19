Sky Renews ‘I Hate Suzie’ For Second Season

Sky has renewed I Hate Suzie, its comedy drama co-created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble and produced by His Dark Materials outfit Bad Wolf.

Starring and co-created by former Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, a second season will begin filming next year. Sky tweeted the announcement after the show was nominated for a Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

We are so excited to continue the journey of Suzie Pickles. Filming starts in 2022. More news to come (our lips are sealed until then) @billiepiper @lucyprebblish @knighthallagent https://t.co/LWFrGKoiUG pic.twitter.com/OfiolblDMd — Sky TV (@skytv) February 19, 2021

The eight-part series followed a famous woman (Piper) whose life is upended when her phone is hacked and graphic pictures are published of her extra-marital affair.

Each episode followed her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger, and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together.

I Hate Suzie was acquired by HBO Max in the U.S. It is sold internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.