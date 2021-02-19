Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Box Office Sensation & What The Middle Kingdom’s Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Industry

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Sensation & What China's Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Biz
Read the full story

Sky Renews ‘I Hate Suzie’ For Second Season

I Hate Suzie
Bad Wolf

Sky has renewed I Hate Suzie, its comedy drama co-created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble and produced by His Dark Materials outfit Bad Wolf.

Starring and co-created by former Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, a second season will begin filming next year. Sky tweeted the announcement after the show was nominated for a Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

The eight-part series followed a famous woman (Piper) whose life is upended when her phone is hacked and graphic pictures are published of her extra-marital affair.

Each episode followed her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger, and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together.

I Hate Suzie was acquired by HBO Max in the U.S. It is sold internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad