‘Single Drunk Female’ Goes To Series At Freeform

Single Drunk Female, a comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, has been handed a series order at Freeform.

The Disney-owned network has ordered ten episodes of the series, which is written by The Conners’ Simone Finch, after piloting the project.

It comes as Freeform has passed on its other current pilot, None of the Above, and picked up Phoebe Robinson’s adaptation of her memoir, Everything’s Trash But It’s Ok to pilot.

Single Drunk Female follows irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her “Smother” to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha realizes she can no longer qualify as a party girl—she’s a walking disaster.

Black-D’Elia, who has featured in Showtime’s Your Honor and Fox’s The Mick, stars as Fink. It also stars Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

Finch exec produces alongside Girls’ Jenni Konner and Good Girls’ Phil Traill, while Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland directed and exec produced the pilot. The half-hour project comes from 20th Television.

Freeform President Tara Duncan told Deadline she was “very excited” about Single Drunk Female. “This show really embodies the strategy that I’m putting forth at Freeform; it’s very funny and it’s also grounded in authentic stories from one of the writers, Simone Finch,” she said. “The thing I really love about this story is that it feels so of the moment. It’s about figuring out that journey and what you want to lay out for your life in terms of what’s going to happen next. It felt very relatable and sticky with what’s currently happening for our audience.”

Duncan confirmed that the network had passed on None of the Above.

The pilot starred Kidding’s Gregg Wayans and Snowfall’s Asjha Cooper as leads with Ron Taylor, Justin Miles and Katelyn Tarver also featuring.

The single-camera comedy, which came from Black-ish’s Kenny Smith, ABC Signature and Tornante TV, followed Cannon (Wayans) and his best friend Valencia (Cooper), two college friends that find their transition into the “real” world isn’t easy because they don’t quite conform to other people’s expectations.