Simone Biles Docuseries Set At Facebook Watch Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles will be featured in the latest installment of the Emmy-winning Versus series, Simone vs. Herself, which will chronicle the superstar gymnast’s journey as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

Directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion of Sports, the docuseries will follow the 19-time World Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist as she adjusts to a postponed Olympics and deals with the weight of enormous expectations as she continues her pursuit of being the very best she can be. Watch the trailer below.

The series will air exclusively on Facebook Watch this summer.

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others,” said Biles. “My mom has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo.”



Simone vs. Herself is executive produced by Chopra and Ameeth Sankaran of Religion of Sports and Simone Biles and Janey Miller of Octagon.

“Our Versus series with Facebook Watch has always been about pulling apart the elements that power the GOATs,” said Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports. “There’s really no one in the world more apt for that description than Simone Biles – she’s in a class by herself.”