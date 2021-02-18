‘Creepshow’ Renewed For Season 3 At Shudder & Horror Streamer Orders Black Anthology Series

Shudder has more screams in store after the streaming service renewed Creepshow for a third season.

The service will bring Creepshow back for another six episode run to premiere later this year,

Shudder revealed the renewal ahead of AMC Networks’ virtual TCA winter press tour session. The third season will feature guest stars including Ethan Embry (Grace & Frankie) and Andrew Bachelor (The Walking Dead).

Creepshow‘s renewal comes ahead of the horror anthology’s season two premiere on April 1 on Shudder and AMC+.

“During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” said executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

Based on George A. Romero’s 1982 movie of the same name, Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Exec producers include Nicotero, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Eric Woods, Brian Witten, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani and Russell Binder. Geoff Silverman, Anthony Fankhauser, Julia Hobgood and Marc Mostman are co-exec producers. Mitchell Galin is producer.

Elsewhere, Shudder has also ordered a new anthology series showcasing Black horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters. Set to debut later this year on Shudder and AMC+, the new series will feature work from established and emerging talents.

Writers attached to the project include husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, Victor LaValle and Al Letson. Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman will consult along with Phil Nobile Jr. and Ashlee Blackwell.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

The series will be produced by Swirl Films, and Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films, and Ron Robinson will serve as executive producers.