Shout! Studios & 101 Films To Distribute Action Thriller ‘Take Back’ From Christian Sesma

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios will team with 101 Films International to distribute Christian Sesma’s new action thriller Take Back. Directed by Sesma and written by Zach Zerries, the film stars Mickey Rourke, Michael Jai White, Gillian White and James Russo.

Take Back follows Zara (Gillian White) and Brian (Michael Jai), a couple enjoying their perfect small town life until a mysterious stranger from Zara’s secret past kidnaps their daughter. Now the two must race against the clock to save her life.

Shout! has secured all North American distribution rights and seeks to launch the movie across all major entertainment platforms in 2021. A 101 Films International, Ton of Hats and Seskri Film Inc. production, Take Back is produced by Mike Hatton, Christian Sesma, and Michael Walker. Executive producers are Stefan Colson, Tom Conigliaro, Kimberly Hines, Martin Andrew Lyon, Mickey Rourke, James Russo, and Gillian White.

The movie deal was negotiated by Shout’s Jordan Fields and Steve Katz, Vice President of Business Affairs for Shout! Studios, and Eoghan Burke and Michael Walker for 101 Films International and on behalf of the filmmakers.