Topic Picks Up North American Rights To Israeli Drama ‘The Wordmaker’ With Lior Ashkenazi & Shira Haas

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. streaming service Topic has acquired North American rights to Israeli drama series, The Wordmaker, for a spring release.

Cast includes Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Lior Ashkenazi (Big Bad Wolves), and Adir Miller (Traffic Light).

Set in the mystical world of Kabbalah studies, the 2015 series explores religious zealotry, the blurred lines between dreams and reality, and dark corners of the psyche. When Dr. Ari Milus wakes up one night at a bar with no memory of how he got there, he returns to his old neighborhood in Jerusalem to consult with the doctor who treated his childhood parasomnia – but in the morning the doctor is found dead, and Dr. Milus is the prime suspect. A series of murders forces him to confront his troubled past within a religious sect, led by a charismatic, revered, and dangerous figure known as “The Wordmaker.”

The suspense drama was created, written, and directed by Dror Sabo and executive-produced by Lee Yardeni and Aviram Buhris from MY TV.

“Like all of the great programming Topic has to offer, The Wordmaker is a unique, complex and thought-provoking story that will keep viewers guessing,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic. “It’s a perfect addition to our growing collection of international crime thrillers, and we can’t wait for it to enthrall North American audiences.”

“We are thrilled that “The Wordmaker” will stream on TOPIC,” said Nadav Hanin, VP of Content and Innovation at the show’s Israeli distributor-producer HOT. “HOT continues to establish itself in the international content market and The Wordmaker is the latest in a long list of HOT’s series that have recently found a home outside of Israel including shows like Losing Alice, Uri and Ella, Nehama, and Euphoria among many others.”

Jennifer Liang, VP of Acquisitions at Topic negotiated the deal with ADD Content Agency. Hadas Mozes, co-founder and head of international at the Israel-based ADD Content Agency is handling international sales.

Topic’s Original productions include the Sundance 2021 docuseries Philly D.A., Call Center Blues, The Letter Room starring Oscar Isaac, Chris Gethard’s Beautiful/Anonymous, and Release, created and directed by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison.