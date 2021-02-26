‘Shining Girls’: Wagner Moura To Star In Apple’s Thriller Series

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Courtesy of Sascha Maric

Narcos star Wagner Moura has been tapped as a lead opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls, Apple TV+’s metaphysical thriller series based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel, which comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and MRC Television.

Created and written by Silka Luisa, The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.

Moura will play Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

In addition to starring, Moss executive produces via her Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Luisa is an executive producer and showrunner. DiCaprio executive produces through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers on the project. MRC Television is the studio.

Moura is known for his scene-stealing role as real-life drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He recently was seen in the Netflix thriller Sergio and is set to co-star in Gray Man, Joe and Anthony Russo’s next big-budget action pic at Netflix. Moura is repped by WME, Brent Travers and attorney Greg Slewett.

Shining Girls joins other upcoming Apple TV+ new original series, including Physical, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne; The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts; High Desert, starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; and Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson.

