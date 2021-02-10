Shia LaBeouf Splits With CAA After Abuse & Sexual Battery Accusations

Shia LaBeouf and CAA have mutually parted ways, Deadline has confirmed.

LaBeouf has reportedly been receiving inpatient care over the last month in the wake of a December lawsuit filed against the actor by his ex-girlfriend, musician FKA Twigs over physical abuse during their relationship.

According to sources, LaBeouf decided to take off time from acting so that he can get the help he needs. The Transformers actor has a history of legal issues, arrests and previous stays in rehab for alcoholism. It was during his time in rehab that he wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy based on his troubled childhood as a working actor with an abusive father. LaBeouf’s friend Alma Har’el directed the feature to great acclaim in 2019; the pic making its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. LaBeouf played his own father in the movie.

Back in December, the singer whose real name is Tahliah Barnett said that her relationship with the actor was a cycle of “relentless” mental and verbal harassment. The suit also includes that the actor committed physical attacks against Barnett on multiple occasions, gave her an STD and other claims about the relationship.

Before FKA Twigs lawsuit, another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, stylist Karolyn Pho, accused him of physical abuse. In 2015, he was reportedly caught on camera in a fight with then girlfriend, Mia Goth.

Variety first reported the news tonight about LaBeouf and CAA.