‘She’s All That’ Star Rachael Leigh Cook Signs with A3 Artists Agency

Rachel Leigh Cook
EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred Robert Iscove’s She’s All That in 1999, has signed with A3 Artists Agency.

The actress, who is also a producer, voice artist and model, kicked off her film career as Mary Anne in The Baby-Sitters Club in 1995. Not too soon after, she shared the screen with Freddie Prinze Jr. in Iscove’s teen romcom and acted alongside Paul Walker and Matthew Lillard. Cook’s additional film credits include Josie and The Pussycats and Get Carter.

On the TV side, Cook recently appeared in Criminal Minds, Robot Chicken, and Perception. She has also acted in Into the West, Psych and Titan Maxium.

Most recently Cook produced and appeared opposite Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham in Netflix’s film Love, Guaranteed. Last year Cook also signed on to join Mirmax’s He’s All That, the gender role-flipped remake of the original comedy. She will play the mother to Addison Rae’s Padget Sawyer. Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy co-star in the remake directed by Mark Waters.

She continues to be represented by Industry Entertainment

