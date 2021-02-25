‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’: Rachel Zegler Joins Zachary Levi In New Line & DC Comics Sequel

After landing the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story, actress Rachel Zegler has secured another big role. The rising star is joining the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ 2019 film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi as the kid-at-heart superhero who is bestowed with the powers of six gods.

The sequel will hail from the same filmmaking team behind the first installment with David F. Sandberg directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. It will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company alongside Geoff Johns of Mad Ghost Productions.

Zegler, who will be seen opposite Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno when West Side Story is released in December, repped by ICM.

The Wrap was first to report Zegler’s casting.