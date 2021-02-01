Sharon Levy Upped To Chief Content Officer At Banijay-Owned Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America has promoted Sharon Levy to Chief Content Officer.

Levy was previously President, Unscripted and Scripted Television for the Banijay-owned U.S. producer.

It is the latest promotion at the company following the French company’s multi-billion dollar takeover of the Big Brother owner after Cris Abrego was promoted to Chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings at the end of last year.

Levy is currently preparing to launch the reboot of Wipeout at TBS, fronted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, and the company’s The Talented Mr. Ripley adaptation Ripley at Showtime with Andrew Scott.

It is also working on a second season of Lego Masters at Fox and Foodtastic at Disney+.

The former Spike TV head of programming joined the company in October 2017. In these three years, she has launched reboots of The Biggest Loser at USA Network and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition at HGTV and oversaw scripted series including a remake of Utopia at Amazon and Almost Family, based on Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters, at Fox.

She also reconfigured the studio’s LA-based programming team to work closer with Banijay’s global production companies and created a development slate that features both scripted and unscripted projects from co-owned labels worldwide.

These include the U.S. development of Queens with the team at Endemol Shine Israel and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s studio Pilot Wave. Elsewhere, the company is also developing a TV version of Hasbro’s Guess Who? and a domino-based unscripted series with YouTube star Lily Hevesh.

The company also produces food format MasterChef and kids spinoff MasterChef Junior, which are both expected to debut later this year on Fox.

“Since arriving three years ago, Sharon has successfully transformed our team’s development and production efforts, creating both unscripted and scripted hits for a wide array of networks and platforms,” said Abrego. “I’m thrilled that she will continue leading our content team and I know that she has an exciting, ambitious slate of new series that we will be rolling out in the coming months.”

“We are clearly building something special and yes, I’m thrilled to continue working alongside Cris, my world-class team here in Los Angeles and all of our Banijay colleagues across the globe,” added Levy. “We enter 2021 with a lot of momentum—several big shows in production and a deep development slate that we have been assembling since I first arrived.”