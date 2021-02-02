‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Signs First-Look Deal With Audible

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon-owned Audible is continuing to ramp up its development slate with a first-look deal with Shark Tank star Daymond John.

One of the sharks on the ABC business reality series will create a slate of audio shows for the digital platform. The projects will provide help for aspiring entrepreneurs with the idea of amplifying Black voices.

The founder of FUBU apparel company’s first show is set to be released in early 2021, although no details were offered on the project.

Daymond John said, “By working with Audible, we can create a unique audio experience that expands the reach of the knowledge woven throughout the Originals. My overarching goal is always to share what I’ve learned throughout my own experiences – even and especially the adversity and failures – to as wide of an audience as possible in the hopes that I can provide a better path for those taking their own entrepreneurial journey. Audible is a true innovator in the audio space and the ideal collaborator for carrying these messages.”

Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible added, “Daymond John has an acumen for business building and an ease with explaining how to achieve ambitious goals. We’re proud to add his experienced voice to our growing original content slate. His point-of-view will help deepen listeners’ understanding of the challenges and triumphs of Black entrepreneurs.”