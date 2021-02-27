‘Shameless’: Patrick Sabongui Joins Season 11 Of Showtime Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Sabongui (Firefly Lane) is set for a recurring role on the 11th and final season of Showtime’s hit dramedy Shameless.

Sabongui will play Martin, a city slicker in a crisp suit; the landlord who has a run-in with Carl.

Starring William H. Macy, the final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.

Jeremy Allen, Ethan Cutkosky, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Sabongui is best known for his roles on Showtime’s Homeland, CW’s The Flash and Netflix’s Firefly Lane. He has also appeared in feature films such as The Predator and Godzilla, among others. Sabongui is repped by Innovative Artists and RED Management.