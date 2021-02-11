‘Shameless’ Casts Joshua Malina; Beth Triffon Joins ‘The Goldbergs’

Joshua Malina (Scandal) and Beth Triffon (Ten Days in the Valley) have joined the casts of Showtime’s Shameless and ABC’s The Goldbergs, respectively, in recurring roles. Both initially signed for one-episode guest shots, which have already aired. Both were received well and ultimately turned into sizeable guest arcs.

Malina recurs as Arthur Trilling on the eleventh and final season of Shameless. Arthur is a longtime Chicago cop who stays safe on the job by refusing to leave his squad car. Then he is assigned Carl Gallagher as his junior partner and that changed everything.

Starring William H. Macy, the final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.

Jeremy Allen, Ethan Cutkosky, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Malina, best known for his roles on The West Wing and Sports Night, was most recently seen on Scandal and The Big Bang Theory. He also hosted the hit podcast The West Wing Weekly. He’s repped by Frontline and Kohner.

Triffon plays Joanne on the eighth season of The Goldbergs. Joanne is Geoff Schwartz’s (Sam Lerner) sister and the perennial family favorite. She’s brash, flighty, and brimming with unearned confidence. She first came home to celebrate Hanukkah with her family.

The Goldbergs chronicles creator Adam F. Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the Reagan era.

The ’80s comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner with George Segal and Jeff Garlin. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis and Mike Sikowitz are executive producers and the series is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Triffon was the winner of the 2016 ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition. Her other credits include Ten Days in the Valley, Veronica Mars and Standup and Away! with Brian Regan. She’s repped by Haven Entertainment and Domain.