AGC Studios Firms ‘Panopticon’; Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie, Jacob Latimore Star In Andres Baiz-Directed Thriller

(L-R) Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie and Jacob Latimore Mega

EXCLUSIVE: AGC Studios is fully financing Panopticon, an Andres Baiz-directed thriller that will star Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie and Jacob Latimore. Scott Free and AGC are producing, and the script will be sent to buyers overnight for virtual Berlin, with AGC International and CAA Media Finance launching worldwide sales. Pic will shoot in New Mexico this summer.

In the Emily Jerome-scripted thriller, Woodley plays Chase, an ambitious young Wall Street trader who seizes upon a hot investment opportunity in PCC Correctional, a private prison group racking up huge profits. She soon uncovers an operation rife with violence and malfeasance. Forced to choose between profiting from a gold mine career opportunity and doing the right thing, Chase teams up with a local prison guard (Mackie) to take on a culture of corrupt boardrooms, white supremacists, prison gangs and crooked correctional officers, to break apart the system that’s made her a rising star.

Scott Free’s Kevin Walsh is producing with Jerome and AGC Studios chief Stuart Ford and Head of Production Linda McDonough. Ridley Scott will be executive producer. Tom Moran and Vera Meyer will shepherd the project.

Baiz has been directing episodes of Netflix’s Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

AGC Studios just finished shooting Queenpins for STX, is partner on the Roland Emmerich-directed Moonfall, and recently completed the Neill Blomkamp-directed Demonic and teamed with CNN Films on the feature documentary Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story. Latter two films will screen at virtual EFM.

