Seth Meyers Renews ‘Late Night’ Deal With NBC Through 2025 & Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Studio Group

Seth Meyers will be offering a Closer Look for a few more years to come after renewing his deal with NBC.

The comedian has agreed a deal to host Late Night with Seth Meyers through 2025, which should take him to around 1,800 episodes of the show.

In addition, he has also signed an overall deal for Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, the production company he runs with Late Night with Seth Meyers showrunner Mike Shoemaker, with Universal Studio Group through 2025. The company, which produces Peacock’s A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show, previously had a first-look deal with the studio.

“Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” said Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “His ‘Closer Look’ segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever.”

The former SNL star and head writer previously signed a five-year deal in 2016. It means that both of NBC’s main late-night hosts are signed up again after The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon extended his deal in November.

Late Night with Seth Meyers hit the 1,000 episode mark last year with Meyers telling Deadline that he didn’t expect to hit that milestone so quickly. He returned to the studio in September after six months shooting the show at home and in an attic.

The show’s A Closer Look segment has been a particularly popular segment during the last twelve months and they account for nearly 60% of the show’s YouTube viewers, averaging over 3.3M views per instalment. Meyers also hosted a primetime Closer Look special before the election.

Late Night with Seth Meyers has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for the past four years and the next challenge is to break into the main late-night Emmy category, which given the performance of the show during the pandemic, last year’s protests and the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, it should be in with a shout.

NBC also highlighted the ratings performance of the show, saying it ranked number one in the 12:30am slot – against The Late Late Show with James Corden – in the 18-49 demo and total viewers and over-indexing among households with an income of more than $100,000+ and in households with four-plus years of college.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television with Shoemaker as showrunner and Lorne Michaels as exec producer.