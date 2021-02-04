Serinda Swan To Play Elizabeth Taylor In Black Label Media’s Korean War Pic ‘Devotion’

EXCLUSIVE: Serinda Swan is set to play a young Elizabeth Taylor in Black Label Media’s war movie Devotion, which also stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson. Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski were also recently set to join the cast. Sleight director J.D. Dillard will direct.

The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Swan will play the iconic actress, who encounters the 32s during their shore leave in Cannes, France.

Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart wrote the screenplay. Black Label’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill will produce. Sony Pictures will distribute in North America. STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, acquired international distribution rights and will be directly distributing in the UK and Ireland.

Swan just wrapped the third season of Coroner for CW and Netflix in which she plays the title character, Jenny Cooper. Previously, she co-starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Ballers for HBO playing his love interest. She also previously played the iconic character of Anne Bancroft in Feud for Ryan Murphy. She’s repped by Alex Cole at Elevate Entertainment, Michelle Gauvin at Performers Management, and Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.