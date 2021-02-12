France’s Series Mania Pushed Back To August

Series Mania, the French television festival held in Lille, has been pushed back for a second time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Series Mania has set new dates for August 26-September 2, with the Series Mania Forum set for August 30-September 1. The event was originally scheduled for March 19-27 and was later pushed back to May 28-June 5.

“As the saying goes, ‘Third time’s a charm’,” said Series Mania president Rodolphe Belme. “We are beyond grateful to the Hauts-de-France region and the city of Lille who have worked tirelessly to help us secure these dates in August and September.

“Everyone involved is keenly aware of the importance of Series Mania as the place where television series begin, as well as the value of an in-person physical event. I cannot begin to thank everyone enough, and just as important, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to Lille.”