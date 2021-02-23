See-Saw Films Executives Hakan Kousetta & Jamie Laurenson Quit To Launch 60Forty Films

Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson, two of the most senior producers at The King’s Speech producer See-Saw Films, are stepping down to launch their own production venture.

Laurenson, See-Saw’s head of television, and television COO Kousetta are forming 60Forty Films after spending nine and seven years at the British producer respectively. They will continue to executive produce See-Saw projects, including Apple’s Slow Horses and the BBC’s The North Water.

“Jamie and Hakan have done an extraordinary job over the last eight years in growing See- Saw’s television slate and building a team of incredible executive producers,” said See-Saw co-founders Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. “We will miss them but are so excited to see what they do next, and thankfully it’s not goodbye as we’ll be continuing to collaborate on select See-Saw projects.”

Kousetta and Laurenson added: “We are excited to start this new venture and are really happy to be continuing our collaboration with See-Saw on the projects we are exec producing.”

As well as continuing to work on Gary Oldman spy series Slow Horses and The North Water, which features Colin Farrell, the duo will keep across The Essex Serpent, the Apple TV+ series starring Clare Danes. They will also remain attached to the second season of Emmy-winning State of the Union and Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Shows completed during their tenure at See-Saw include Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake: China Girl and the first season of State of the Union, the Emmy award-winning short-form comedy series starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd. See-Saw said its TV slate will be led by executive producers Elinor Day, Patrick Walters, and Joanna Laurie in the UK, and Rachel Gardner, based in Sydney.