Simon Barrett-Helmed Horror Pic ‘Seance’ Scores U.S. Deal Via RJLE Films And Shudder; IFC Films Scares Up Rights To ‘Werewolves Within’ – Film Briefs

AMC Networks siblings RLJE Films and Shudder have teamed to acquire North American rights to Seance, the horror film written and directed by Simon Barrett, the You’re Next and The Guest scribe who is making his feature directorial debut. A theatrical, on-demand and digital bow via RJLE Films is set for May 21, with Shudder bowing it on its platform later this year. Shudder also acquired UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights.

Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson and Marina Stephenson-Kerr star in the pic, which centers on Camille Meadows (Waterhouse), the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

The pic is a Dark Castle Entertainment Production in association with Addictive Pictures and was funded by Ingenious Media, Dark Castle and HanWay Films. Alex Mace, Matt Baker, John Schoenfelder, Russell Ackerman, Tomas “Dutch” Deckaj and Isaac Clements are producers. Executive Producers are Daryl Katz, Chloe Katz, Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle, Peter Watson and Marie-Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay, Daniel Negret and Andrea Scarso.

***

IFC Films acquired North American rights to Werewolves Within, the Josh Ruben-directed adaptation of the Ubisoft VR game. A June 25 theatrical release is planned, with and on demand and digital bow set for July 2.

Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillénm Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins and Glenn Fleshler star in the ensemble pic. The plot: After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, a newly arrived forest ranger (Richardson) and postal worker (Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman produced for Ubisoft Film & Television with Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle along with Richardson.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international rights and is launching sales at EFM in March.