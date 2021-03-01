”Schitt’s Creek’ Continues Awards Streak With Golden Globe Comedy Series Win; Dan Levy Thanks Cast & Crew For “Taking Us To Places We Never Thought Possible”

Schitt’s Creek continued its winning streak Sunday night at the 78th Golden Globes, picking up the statuette for Best TV Comedy series. It was the second win of the night for the hit Pop TV show. Catherine O’Hara earlier took the nod for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy. The show also was nominated in the acting categories for series co-creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy.

Tonight’s wins follow the show’s historic success at the 2020 Emmy Awards where it swept all categories in its field, including best comedy series, and best actress in a comedy series for O’Hara.

Dan Levy accepted the award of behalf of the show, beginning by thanking the cast and crew. “The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it,” Levy said. He also thanked CBC and Pop TV “for making the active choice to keep this little show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow like so many TV shows out there.”

As many others did tonight, Levy acknowledged the lack of diversity in nominees, hoping for better representation next year. “This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages Schitt’s Creek has come to stand for,” Levy said. “The idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community. In this spirit of inclusion I hope that this time next year this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, becuase there is so much more to be celebrated.”

The CBC-commissioned sitcom, which first premiered on Pop TV in January 2015, wrapped its sixth and final season in April on Netflix.

The half-hour scripted series followed the wealthy Rose family who suddenly find themselves dead broke, forced to move move to Schitt’s Creek, a small town Eugene Levy’s patriarch Johnny once bought as a joke. Living in a motel, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family. Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, John Hemphill, Rizwan Manji and Tim Rozon also starred.

Schitt’s Creek was produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. in association with CBC and Pop TV. Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin produced.

Schitt’s Creek beat fellow nominees Netflix’s Emily in Paris, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Hulu’s The Great,and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso in the comedy or musical series category.