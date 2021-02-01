‘Saved By The Bell’ Co-Stars, Others Remember Dustin Diamond: “You Will Be Missed”

Dustin Diamond died at age 44 after a battle with cancer on Monday. The first of the Screech actor’s Saved By the Bell co-stars to react was Mario Lopez. Lopez, who was in touch with Diamond as recently as two weeks ago, wrote on Instagram, “Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

Another Bell alumnus, Tiffani Theissen, echoed Lopez’s thoughts posting, “I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin. 💔”

The show’s star, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, took to Twitter shortly after Lopez posted his reaction to Diamond’s death, calling Diamond a “comedic genius.” Gosselaar’s full statement reads as follows: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Comedian Tom Green wrote simply on Monday, “Rest In Peace.”

On January 14, after news of Diamond’s Stage 4 cancer diagnosis broke, Lopez reached out to Diamond and shared well wishes writing, “I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

Bell co-star Lark Voorhees also wrote at the time of Diamond’s cancer revelation wishing him “special love and special best wishes,” before calling the actor “one of my dearest friends.”