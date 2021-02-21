‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Regé-Jean Page Channels His ‘Bridgerton’ Character In Opening Monologue

Actor Regé-Jean Page made his debut hosting Saturday Night Live tonight and used his monologue to prove that “he’s just a normal guy” and nothing like his character from Bridgerton, the brooding Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. He may have been successful had it not been for his smoldering interludes that included romantic lines and a closeup of him drinking wine.

Cast members Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim joined Page onstage, fawning over him as big fans of his character and the racy Netflix series.

Asked by Page about their favorite parts from the show, Bryant and Nwodim recited the exact timestamps of all of Simon and Daphne Bridgerton’s sex scenes.

Page assured the women that he is nothing like the Duke before serenading the crowd with a rendition of “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers.

Chloe Fineman then crashed through stage right in a costume looking very much like Daphne Bridgerton, Page’s lover in Bridgerton.

As Page continued to complain that people identify him with his Bridgerton character, he dropped the Duke’s most famous line, “I burn for you,” to screams from the audience.

Page ended his monologue by thanking fans and shouting out the “people who don’t normally get to see themselves who get to see themselves as romantic leads in television.”

