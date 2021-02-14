‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host Regina King

Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 13 telecast, featuring Regina King in her hosting debut and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, drew a 4.1 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was off by a tenth in households from last week’s show, hosted by Dan Levy, tied for a season low, and down three tenths in 18-49. (The Dec. 5 Episode, hosted by Jason Bateman with musical guest Morgan Wallen, posted a 4.1 HH rating and a 1.7 in 18-49.)

In social interactions, this season’s SNL is up 31% through 11 episodes vs. the same period last season. Of the videos from last night’s episodes, garnering most YouTube views as of Sunday morning behind the Trump impeachment trial-themed Cold Open is the Gorilla Glue parody, a take on one of the most viral stories of the week. You can watch it below.

Next week, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, joined by Bad Bunny, performing as musical guest for the first time.