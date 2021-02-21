‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Inch Up With Host Regé-Jean Page

Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 20 telecast, featuring Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page in his hosting debut and musical guest Bad Bunny, drew a 4.2 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.0 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was up a tenth in households and 18-49 from last week’s show hosted by Regina King with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Nick Jonas is the host and musical guest next week.

For the first time in its history, SNL remains #1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in 18-49 and total viewers (L+7) this season. In social interactions, this season’s SNL is up 31% through 11 episodes vs. through 11 episodes last season.

Of the videos from last night’s episodes, garnering most YouTube views as of Sunday morning behind the Cold Open, taking on the Gina Carano; Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo controversies; the Weekend Update; Page’s opening monologue and the Bridgerton spoof are: The Job Interview, which proposes Netflix to take the raciness of Bridgerton several steps further; Drivers License, featuring unexpected fans of Olivia Rodrigo’s anthem; Sea Shanty and Loco ft. Bad Bunny. Watch them below:





DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021





